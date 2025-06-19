U.S. Cargo Planes Deliver Arms to IDF, Boosting Israel’s War Efforts Against Iran

Several cargo planes carrying armaments and military equipment for the IDF landed in Israel today, the Defense Ministry says.

The ministry says the delivery is “part of efforts to strengthen operational continuity and support all the IDF’s needs, both for achieving the goals of the war and for improving readiness and stockpiles.”

Since the start of Israel’s operation against Iran, 14 cargo planes with equipment for the IDF have landed in Israel, the ministry says, joining 800 others that have arrived since the beginning of the war.

The vast majority of the planes have come from the US.