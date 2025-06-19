Major Airlines Suspend Flights to Middle East Amid War

As clashes intensify between Israel and Iran, several major airlines are halting flights to the region. American Airlines and United Airlines announced interruptions in their routes, citing safety concerns caused by the escalating conflict.

United has temporarily suspended its daily Newark to Dubai service, stating it will only resume once it’s deemed safe to do so. Meanwhile, American Airlines has paused its Philadelphia to Doha flight until June 22, citing concerns over safety and security.

Both United and Delta had recently resumed flights to Tel Aviv but have now stopped operations due to the recent hostilities that erupted last Friday. The rising violence has disrupted regional air travel, leaving many travelers uncertain about flight plans.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)