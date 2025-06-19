HaGaon HaRav Shternbuch: “No One Should Panic; Every Missile Has An Address”

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch spoke about the situation in Eretz Yisrael at the end of his shiur klali in his yeshivah on Wednesday.

“We’re at an eis tzarah,” he said. “The Arabs are firing many missiles at Eretz Yisrael and there were people who were killed or injured, Hashem should protect us. Everyone understands that this is not just happenstance, but the kol of Hakadosh Baruch Hu. ‘קול דודי דופק פתחי לי אחותי רעייתי.’ Our obligation is to examine our deeds and to cry out to Hashem.”

“On one hand, we shouldn’t be fearful or panic. A Jew needs emunah and bitachon. Like Mori V’Rebbi HaGaon HaRav Moshe Schneider, z’tl, said during World War II, at the time of the Blitz—when the Nazis bombed London every evening—’Every bomb has an address.’ We believe with emunah sheleimah that the missile doesn’t fall in some random place. Only Hakadosh Baruch Hu sends it and directs it, and there’s nothing to fear from the missile itself.”

“This is our obligation—not to fear them but to remember that we’re dependent on Hakadosh Baruch Hu alone and not on happenstance. Like it says, ‘הנה א-ל ישועתי אבטח ולא אפחד.'”

“And this is the most fundamental principle of the life of a Jew—to know that there’s no happenstance in the world, but everything is from Hashem Yisbarach, that a person doesn’t bang his finger below except via the koach of Hakadosh Baruch Hu Himself, that there’s no koach except Hakadosh Baruch Hu—everything is from Hashem Yisbarach.”

HaRav Shternbuch ended with a special request for his talmidim—to be mechazeik during these days by utilizing their time for limmud Torah. “Beware of bittul Torah for Hakadosh Baruch God watches over us at every moment and sees our deeds, and every word that comes out of our mouths is recorded above—there’s not even one word that is not recorded. And if needed, they bring him his tongue and show him himself what he said. One should be careful not to say extraneous words.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)