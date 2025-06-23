IDF Drones Destroyed 15 Iranian Fighter Jets At 6 Airbases

The IDF used drones to attack six airports in Iran overnight Sunday, destroying 15 aircraft as well as damaging runways, underground hangars, and a refueling plane.

“The IDF attacked six airports in Iran,” the IDF stated. “Remotely piloted aircraft destroyed 15 Iranian regime warplanes and helicopters.”

“As part of the effort to deepen air superiority in the skies of Iran, the IDF attacked six Iranian regime airfields in western, eastern, and central Iran.”

“The attacks damaged runways, underground hangars, a refueling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)