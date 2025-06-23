WIDESCALE ATTACKS AGAINST REGIME: Evin Prison, Doomsday Clock, Basij Headquarters, Numerous IRGC Soldiers Killed

The IDF carried out numerous strikes in Iran on Monday, targeting the headquarters and symbols of the oppressive Iranian regime in the capital city of Tehran.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said that “the IDF is currently attacking regime targets and governmental suppression bodies in the heart of Tehran with unprecedented force.”

Katz added that targets include the Basij headquarters, the internal security headquarters of the IRGC, and the doomsday “Destruction of Israel” clock in Palestine Square.

The IDF later stated that it estimates that dozens or even hundreds of IRGC soldiers were killed in the attack.

The video below shows the attack on the IRGC headquarters:

The IDF stated: “A short time ago, Air Force fighter jets attacked, with precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, headquarters and assets of the Internal Security Forces and the Revolutionary Guards in Tehran, Iran.”

“These forces consist of various brigades and commands, and are responsible on behalf of the Iranian regime’s military forces for defending the regime, suppressing threats, and preserving the regime’s stability. As part of the attack, the Basij headquarters was attacked, which is one of the Revolutionary Guards’ power bases and is responsible, among other things, for enforcing the Islamic code and reporting to the authorities about citizens who violate it.

“In addition, the “Albarez” Brigade, which is responsible for protecting several cities in the Tehran province from various threats and maintaining the stability of the regime, and the Intelligence and General Security Police of the Internal Security Forces, which are also part of the Iranian regime’s military forces, were attacked.

“These headquarters are significant from both a military and a governmental perspective, and attacking them harms the Iranian regime’s military capabilities.”

Earlier on Monday, Iranian reports said that Israel attacked the Fordo nuclear site at midday.

The crisis management headquarters in Qom, where the Fordo nuclear facility is located, stated: “Moments ago, the enemy attacked the nuclear site in Fordo again. As announced by senior officials of the Atomic Energy Organization, there is no danger or threat to citizens.”

Following the report, an Israeli security official told Army Radio that the IDF carried out an airstrike on the access road to Fordo but not the nuclear site itself.

Fordo was one of the nuclear sites targeted in the US attack on Iran.

Also on Monday, IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin said that the IDF is attacking the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters.

Iran International reported on Monday that the IDF targeted administrative, security, and courtroom sections of Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison.

The attack, described by the Israeli military as “symbolic,” reportedly struck the main entrance and office facilities, while detention blocks housing prisoners remained intact so as not to inflict casualties.

