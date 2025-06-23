HaRav Zilberstein: “We’re Seeing The Revelation Of Hakadosh Baruch Hu”

HaRav Arie Kovalevcki, the Rosh Yeshivah of Hadras Melech, a yeshivah in Bnei Brak for bochurim from Spanish-speaking countries, went this week to the kollel of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein together with his talmidim.

The kollel, normally in Holon, is being temporarily housed in the Ramat Elchanan neighborhood of Bnei Brak.

After Mincha, the Rosh Yeshivah and his talmidim gathered around HaRav Zilberstein, who was wrapped in a tallis and tefillin, since his minhag since the war began is to learn all day with tefillin on his head, and for Mincha, he donned a tallis.

The Rosh Yeshivah told HaRav Zilberstein that the parents of the bochurim are nervous because of the war, and some of them want their sons to return home as soon as possible. The talmidim wanted to know what HaRav Zilberstein says about the matter.

HaRav Zilberstein responded in a lengthy and emotional message, speaking directly to “the parents of the bochurim in Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Panama. One of the ikarei emunah is believing in bias Moshiach. If we await him every day, then don’t bring your sons home, especially during these days when we see the revelation of Hakadosh Baruch Hu in all His glory. We are seeing awesome things now. Who dreamed of this? Who thought that the Jews would so successfully instill fear in Iran?”

“They killed every official and important figure there; they killed them all in one fell swoop. We see that Hashem—Hu Elokim. Now is the greatest time for the Jewish nation. Everyone needs to declare, ‘I believe in bias haMoshiach, and even though he may tarry, I’ll await him every day.’

“So, if that’s the case, I think that leaving your sons here now in Eretz Yisrael is a Kiddush Hashem, and it will help every father and mother who is worried, and they really do worry—and yet they leave their children here; they believe in bias haMoshiach.”

“Believe me, the children need to stay here now! This is the greatest time there is. This is truly an awesome time, a time when we see the revelation of Elokim!”

Therefore, I advise all the dear and esteemed parents to leave their sons here. Do not be afraid, they will not be harmed! They will only grow and grow and grow! And you will have nachas. Ashreichem and happy is your lot, ashreichim if you listen to me, and don’t bring them home. They should stay here, and you’ll daven for them, and in this zechus, you will have a long life.”

