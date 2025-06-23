“We’re Closer Than Your Neck Vein”: Israeli Agents Threaten Iranian Generals by Phone [MUST WATCH]

Israeli intelligence operatives have reportedly contacted senior Iranian officials by phone—speaking fluent Persian—and issued a stark ultimatum: flee the regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei within 12 hours, or risk being hunted down.

According to the Washington Post, the calls came just as tensions between Israel and Iran erupted into open conflict. On the other end of the line were not anonymous figures—but ranking members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite force at the heart of Tehran’s military and ideological power.

“You’re on our list,” an Israeli agent told one senior general, according to an audio recording obtained by the Post. “We’re closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head. May God protect you.”

The agent gave the general 12 hours to record and deliver a video renouncing ties to the Iranian government. When the general asked how to send it, the Israeli operative calmly replied, “I will send you a Telegram ID.”

Israeli operatives reportedly used voice-masking technology to conceal their identities, though the Post confirmed the authenticity of the audio. Sources say this is not an isolated warning, but part of a broader Israeli campaign targeting Iran’s inner circle with direct, personal threats—a shadow war waged through phone lines instead of missiles.

The psychological offensive came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the mission of Israel’s ongoing military campaign: to halt Iran’s path toward nuclear weapons. The operation took on a new dimension after President Donald Trump authorized a devastating assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, including submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and precision strikes by B-2 Spirit bombers. Key enrichment facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow were reportedly crippled.

As for the Iranian general at the center of the call? His current status remains unknown.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)