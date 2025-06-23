PM Netanyahu Suggests He Can Normalize Relations With Saudi Arabia Even Without A Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in an interview Monday that Israel is “very close to achieving its two goals” in its campaign against Iran, emphasizing the dismantling of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and telling Israel’s Channel 14: “We are completing what we need to complete.”

Netanyahu added that he remains in constant evaluation of whether the conditions are right to end the ongoing conflict, but stopped short of setting a timeline.

The prime minister also noted close coordination with the United States, saying that both he and President Donald Trump were fully briefed on each other’s military actions in Iran. “I didn’t surprise him. He was fully updated on our action. And he didn’t surprise me,” Netanyahu said.

Shifting to regional diplomacy, Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state and suggested he could still reach a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia despite Riyadh’s insistence on progress toward a two-state solution.

“I think our strength is the key to everything,” Netanyahu said, noting ongoing conversations with Arab leaders. “That is what leaves an impression.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)