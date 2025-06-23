Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Limited Outbound Flights Resume from Israel as Airlines Adjust to New Policy


Air Haifa announced Thursday it will begin operating outbound flights from Haifa Airport to Larnaca, Cyprus, marking the expansion of its services beyond current repatriation efforts.

The northern-based airline has been running nine daily flights from Larnaca to Haifa as part of a national initiative to return Israeli citizens quickly and safely. The carrier confirmed that additional outbound flights from Haifa to Larnaca are now available for booking on its website for the upcoming weekend, from Saturday through Monday, June 28–30. One-way fares are listed at $360, excluding luggage.

Meanwhile, Israeli airline Arkia has extended its daily repatriation operations through June 29, offering return flights from Paris, Vienna, Batumi, Tbilisi, Barcelona, Athens, Larnaca, Dubai, and Rome. Tickets can be purchased through Arkia’s website.

In addition, Arkia has begun limited outbound service from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport to Paris, Vienna, Athens, and Larnaca. Under new government regulations, these flights are capped at 50 passengers per plane.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



