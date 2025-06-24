Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

1st Ceasefire Violation: Iran Fires Missile At Israel; Katz Orders IDF To Strike Tehran

Smoke trails from Israeli air defense system are seen in the sky as it intercepts missiles launched during an Iranian attack, seen from Hadera, Israel, on Tuesday, 24 June 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Several hours after Israel confirmed a ceasefire with Iran, sirens blared in northern Israel, indicating an incoming missile attack.

Iran launched two ballistic missiles, which, b’chasdei Hashem, were successfully intercepted. There were no reports of injuries or impacts.

Following the launch, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated that he ordered the IDF “to respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire by launching intense attacks against regime targets in the heart of Tehran.”

“In light of Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire announced by the US President, and in accordance with the policy set by the Israeli government to respond forcefully to any violation, I have instructed the IDF, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to continue the powerful attacks on regime targets and terror infrastructure in Tehran, in continuation of yesterday’s actions,” Katz stated.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment following Iran’s violation of the ceasefire and stated, “In light of the serious violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will attack with force.”

An Israeli diplomatic official said that “Iran violated the ceasefire, and it will pay.”

