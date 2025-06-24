NETANYAHU: All Objectives Of Iran War Achieved; Will Respond With Force To Any Ceasefire Violation

The Israeli government released an official statement on Monday morning announcing that all goals of Operation “Am K’Lavi” (“Like a Lion”) have been achieved — and far beyond.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened the Security Cabinet last night, along with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Mossad Director David Barnea, to formally update them on the operation’s outcomes.

“Israel has removed an immediate, dual existential threat — both from Iran’s nuclear program and its ballistic missile capabilities,” the statement read.

The IDF reportedly achieved full air superiority over Tehran, dealt a major blow to Iran’s military leadership, and destroyed dozens of key government and regime targets.

In the last 24 hours alone, the IDF struck central government targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of Basij operatives — the regime’s brutal internal enforcement force — and took out another senior Iranian nuclear scientist.

“Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their unwavering support and for partnering in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat,” the statement continued.

With the operation’s objectives achieved, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the President’s proposal for a mutual ceasefire.

“Israel will respond with full force to any violation of the ceasefire.”

The government also urged Israeli citizens to continue following Home Front Command directives until the ceasefire is fully verified.

“Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we pray for the complete recovery of the wounded.”

“Through Operation ‘Am K’Lavi,’ the State of Israel has achieved historic and monumental success, positioning itself alongside the world’s leading powers.”

“This is a tremendous victory for the Jewish people and for our brave fighters who have removed two existential threats to our nation and secured the future of Am Yisrael.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to deliver a public statement later today.