Ben Gurion Airport Returns to Full Operation as Travel Restrictions Lifted

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport is empty of passengers after all flights were canceled following an Israeli military strike on Iran, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israel’s main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport, is returning to full operations after the Home Front Command lifted all wartime travel restrictions, the Israel Airports Authority announced Tuesday.

Effective immediately, limitations on the number of incoming and outgoing flights, as well as passenger capacity per flight, have been removed. In addition, entry restrictions for travelers and accompanying individuals at airport terminals have been fully lifted.

“The restrictions on the number of incoming and outgoing flights, as well as the number of passengers on each flight, have been lifted,” the Airports Authority said in a statement. “In addition, restrictions on the arrival of passengers and accompanying persons at the airports have been lifted.”

Duty-free shops at Ben Gurion and other airports are set to reopen beginning Wednesday morning, operating under updated security and regulatory protocols.

The Airports Authority urged travelers to stay informed by checking with their airlines for the latest flight schedule updates.

