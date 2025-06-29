Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FIREFIGHTERS AMBUSHED: Two Dead, Multiple Others Injured After Being Lured Into A Deadly Trap In Idaho


Firefighters were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho mountain community Sunday, killing at least two people and unleashing barrages of gunfire over several hours in an attack the governor called a “heinous” assault.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a fire at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d’Alene around 1:30 p.m., and gunshots were reported about a half hour later.

Sheriff Bob Norris said officials believe the two people killed were fire personnel. He didn’t know if anyone else was shot.

“We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are,” Norris told reporters at a 4:30 p.m. news conference. “We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak.”

People are still coming off the mountain, the sheriff said, so it “would be safe to assume” that others were still up there.

Gov. Brad Little said “multiple” firefighters were attacked.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Little said on the social platform X. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

Norris said it appeared the sniper was hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle. He said he instructed deputies to fire back.

“I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize, because they’re not at this point in time showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” the sheriff said.

An alert by the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 4 miles (6.5 km) north of downtown Coeur d’Alene.

The fire was still active, Norris said.

“It’s going to keep burning,” he said. “Can’t put any resources on it right now.”

The FBI has responded to the scene with technical teams and tactical support, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said.

“It remains an active, and very dangerous scene,” he wrote in a post on X.

Coeur d’Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington. Canfield Mountain is a popular hiking and biking area on the outskirts, covered with trees and heavy brush and crisscrossed with trails.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY’D: IDF Soldier Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, Killed in Combat in Northern Gaza

FAULTY AND DEBUNKED: Iran Strike Intel Report Claiming Nuke Program Wasn’t Seriously Damaged Gets Shredded by Experts

COOL COUPLE: Israeli Husband and Wife Pilots Led Deadly Iran Bombing Raids as Children Waited at Home

Israel And Syria To Sign Historic Peace Deal By End Of Year, Report Claims

Shin Bet Busts Iranian Plot to Assassinate Defense Minister At His Home With Powerful Bomb

Massive Hamas Terror Network in Chevron Plotting Imminent Attacks Busted by Shin Bet

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Zohran Mamdani Tours Harlem With Crown Heights Riot Provocateur Al Sharpton

President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Clears Nail-Biter Senate Vote After Marathon Showdown

President Trump Issues Letter Marking Yartzheit Of Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT’L

TRAGEDY IN CROWN HEIGHTS: 8-Year-Old Boy R”L Struck and Killed on Eastern Parkway

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network