Saudi Arabia to Israel: Defeat Hamas or Forget About Normalization


Saudi Arabia is pressing Israel to fully dismantle Hamas’s rule in Gaza as a non-negotiable condition for advancing a historic normalization agreement, a source close to the Saudi royal court told i24NEWS.

“Without removing Hamas, there will be no peace,” the source reportedly told Middle East correspondent Ariel Oseran, underscoring Riyadh’s firm line as regional and U.S. negotiators push to expand the Abraham Accords framework.

According to the report, Saudi leaders envision the Palestinian Authority, headed by Mahmoud Abbas, stepping back into power in Gaza once Hamas is ousted.

The revelation signals that any premature cease-fire or negotiated settlement with Hamas still in place could jeopardize not only Israel’s goals in Gaza but also its hopes of forging broader ties with Arab and Muslim countries — a central pillar of the Trump administration’s regional strategy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



