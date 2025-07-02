Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Mossad Tracked Danish Man Who Was Following Jews In Germany

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, left, and Rabbi Segal Shmoel, second from left, inspect a giant Chanukah Menorah, set up by the Jewish Chabad Educational Center ahead of the Jewish Chanukah, at the Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The German newspaper Bild reported new details about the arrest of the 53-year-old Afghan man suspected of espionage for Iran, who allegedly planned attacks against Jewish targets in Germany. According to the report, the Mossad was the one who tracked down the man, a Danish citizen of Afghan origin and an operative of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force.

He arrived in Berlin with his wife and daughter to seek out Jewish targets for attack on behalf of Iran. Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor said that the detainee, Ali S., was apprehended with the help of Danish police last Thursday in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office reported that the man was recruited by an Iranian intelligence agency earlier this year to gather information on Jewish sites and specific Jewish individuals in Berlin. In June, he spied on three locations in the capital for this purpose. However, it appears that the security authorities were already following him at that time.

According to German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, the suspect spied on Jews in Berlin on behalf of an Iranian secret service, and the information about him came from a “friendly foreign intelligence agency.”

The German magazine Der Spiegel quoted German authorities as saying that a special unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued orders to prepare attacks against Jews in Berlin. The suspect was recruited and had photographed several Jewish-affiliated buildings in June.

The suspect went so far as to attempt to hire people to carry out attacks on Jews. The crucial information regarding his activity came from the Mossad, but the Interior Minister said that several other foreign agencies cooperated on the matter.

The president of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, stated, “The German government must take action against the Iranian regime—there can be no other consequence for this planned terrorist attack. It is a wake-up call to those who continue to downplay the hatred and annihilationist ideology of the mullah regime toward Israel and Jews around the world.”

Iran’s plans “show the terrorist nature of this regime,” Green Party politician Volker Beck, president of the German-Israeli Society, said.

For years, Iran has targeted Jews and Jewish sites in Germany. According to intelligence information about Iran’s list of potential targets, several well-known Jews in Germany receive police protection.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



