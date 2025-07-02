WATCH: IDF Forces Capture Iranian Terrorists In Syria

IDF forces carried out a special operation overnight Tuesday in southern Syria and arrested a terrorist cell operated by Iran.

The operation was carried out following intelligence information compiled in recent weeks during the interrogations of other terrorists who had been detained. During the arrest, weapons were also found, including several guns and grenades.

The IDF spokesperson said, “The division’s forces continue to operate and prevent the entrenchment of any terrorist element in Syria in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel and the residents of the Golan Heights in particular.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)