Amazon Restarts Deliveries to Israel After Iran War Halts Shipments

Amazon has restarted deliveries to Israel after suspending new orders during last month’s military conflict with Iran, which saw the country’s airspace and major airports effectively shut down.

The e-commerce giant halted shipments in mid-June, when the 12-day war forced the closure of Ben Gurion Airport to most commercial and cargo flights. With air routes gradually reopening, Amazon is once again processing and shipping orders to Israeli customers.

Still, the company warns of continued disruptions. “We are experiencing shipping delays in your area,” Amazon’s Israel website cautions – a message that has been posted for years but underscoring persistent logistical challenges. Customers have been advised to expect longer-than-usual delivery times as operations fully recover.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)