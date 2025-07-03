Two Siblings Found Unconscious, Hospitalized in Serious Condition After Being Found in Overheated Car in Israel

Two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were found in serious condition on Thursday afternoon after being in a closed car for about two hours in Elyakhin, a yishuv south of Hadera.

MDA and Hatzalah paramedics and medics who were called to the scene gave them initial medical treatment and evacuated them, showing signs of heatstroke, to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

The incident began when a report was received at the Hadera police station that the boy and toddler had left their home and disappeared. Police officers carried out extensive searches in cooperation with volunteers and inspectors from the Elyachin local council and managed to locate the children in the vehicle.

The police have opened an investigation into the incident.

MDA paramedic Asaf Tapuchi and emergency medicine paramedics Idan Binder and Roi Gimopovich from the motorcycle unit said, “When we arrived at the vehicle, we saw a very difficult sight. There was a lot of commotion at the scene, and passersby brought the children to us—after they had been in a car for a long time. We started performing medical examinations and immediately noticed that they were confused and suffering from significant signs of heatstroke. We gave them initial medical treatment that included cooling, medication, and ventilation, and evacuated them while continuing treatment to the hospital. Their condition was defined as serious.”

United Hatzalah is once again calling on parents to take strict precautions and not leave children or infants unattended in a vehicle, not even for a moment. It is recommended to check parked vehicles and make sure that no children have been forgotten—especially on hot summer days.

