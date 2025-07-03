Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas Terrorists In Doha Ordered To Surrender Weapons Amid U.S. Pressure For Ceasefire

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (center) (Photo: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Senior Hamas political leaders based in Qatar have been instructed to relinquish their personal weapons, according to a report by the UK’s The Times on Wednesday.

The move reportedly comes in response to increased U.S. pressure aimed at securing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Those affected include Khalil al-Hayya, who heads the Hamas delegation conducting ceasefire talks; Zaher Jabarin, responsible for the group’s financial operations; and Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the Hamas religious council and a key representative in diplomatic visits to countries such as Turkey and Iran.

According to sources cited by Ynet, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz recently named al-Hayya as next on Israel’s list of targets for elimination. Fear for his life appears to have influenced his approach to negotiations, those close to him say. He has indicated support for the latest ceasefire proposal and is no longer opposing a temporary truce, despite Hamas’s earlier insistence that any hostage release must be contingent on a permanent end to the war.

Qatar’s directive that al-Hayya and his security team disarm has reportedly added to his sense of vulnerability, possibly increasing the likelihood that the current proposal will move forward.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



