American-Israeli Former Hostage Edan Alexander Meets President Trump at White House

American-Israeli Edan Alexander, the last living U.S. hostage freed from Hamas captivity in May, met with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Alexander, 21, who was abducted from the Kissufim military base on October 7, 2023, during Hamas’ attack on Israel, thanked Trump for his efforts in securing his release, which he described as life-saving. “I came to thank the person who is responsible for saving my life,” Alexander told reporters after the meeting.

During their 30-minute conversation, Alexander shared details of his captivity and expressed concern for the roughly 50 hostages still held in Gaza. “I shared with the president my fear that continued fighting endangers the hostages, and that I hope he can achieve another historic breakthrough — a comprehensive deal to free them all,” Alexander said.

Trump, accompanied by senior officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, told Alexander he was proud to have helped secure his release. Trump said the fact Alexander was an American citizen played a major role. “We’re very proud that I saved you,” he told Alexander, calling the mission “very important” to both him and the first lady.

Alexander described his emotions upon returning to the White House, where his parents had previously advocated for his release. “I was deeply moved to be in the White House — the same place where my parents had been many times during their fight for my release, but this time together with them,” he said.

Alexander was joined at the meeting by his parents, Adi and Yael, and his siblings Mika and Roy. His father described the conversation with the president as “excellent.”

According to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, a source present said Trump revealed that U.S. officials had feared Alexander might have been killed during an Israeli strike on a Hamas tunnel. Alexander reportedly confirmed that he narrowly escaped before the tunnel collapsed, highlighting the ongoing danger facing those still in captivity.

Trump, who also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, reportedly assured Alexander he would continue working to bring the remaining hostages home, telling him: “We’re going to make a deal.”

Alexander’s release in May was widely seen as a goodwill gesture by Hamas toward the Trump administration, with little involvement from Israel. His mother, Yael, has publicly credited Trump and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who helped broker the deal, for her son’s freedom.

Currently, about 50 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, according to Israeli officials. Hamas is also holding the remains of an IDF soldier killed in 2014.

Alexander, who returned home to Tenafly, New Jersey, in June, reflected on the timing of his visit to the White House: “I’m deeply moved that I could celebrate my own freedom on the eve of Independence Day.”

