Trump Offers Hamas Direct Guarantee to Push Gaza Ceasefire as Netanyahu Heads for Washington

As Israel braces for a critical reply from Hamas on a long-negotiated ceasefire and hostage deal, reports emerged Friday that President Donald Trump is prepared to personally guarantee efforts to end the Gaza war, in a dramatic bid to bridge final gaps and lock in an agreement ahead of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s high-stakes White House visit next week.

According to a Hebrew-language Channel 12 report, Trump is expected to pledge to Hamas that “negotiations over the terms for ending the war will continue even after a temporary ceasefire, and that I will do everything in my power to help the parties reach an agreement on the terms of a permanent ceasefire.”

The message, reportedly crafted as part of the so-called Witkoff framework, would offer Hamas a lifeline: if it agrees to release 10 living hostages in two phases, plus 18 bodies of slain captives over three phases within a 60-day truce, the U.S. will remain fully engaged to ensure that talks on a final cessation of hostilities continue.

Israel is facing fierce pressure from Washington to finalize a deal before Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump on Monday. Mediators believe a positive answer from Hamas could trigger proximity talks within days in Doha, where negotiators will hammer out the final sticking points — including the pullback of Israeli troops from Gaza during the pause.

Israel insists on retaining the option to resume its offensive if negotiations collapse, while Hamas is demanding a guarantee that the fighting will end for good. Trump’s direct involvement is seen as a last-ditch bid to break the impasse.

Under the emerging outline, Channel 13 reported, the first exchange would see eight living hostages freed on day one, with staged releases of bodies and two more live captives over the coming weeks. Israel would free Palestinian prisoners and permit more humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Senior Israeli officials indicated that a negotiating team is on standby to fly to Qatar at a moment’s notice if Hamas gives the green light, and a full security cabinet vote is scheduled for tomorrow night. Should a deal advance, the ceasefire could even take effect while Netanyahu is in Washington.

Meanwhile, political and military leaders are locked in tense deliberations over the order in which hostages would be released, weighing medical and humanitarian considerations. Israeli sources said that details will only be finalized if proximity talks with Hamas begin.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, speaking to Israeli media Thursday, expressed hope that a deal was “a done deal” but made clear Hamas would bear responsibility if it collapsed. “Let’s hope they understand it’s time for this to end,” Huckabee said, adding pointedly that “Hamas has no future in Gaza.”

