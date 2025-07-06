Netanyahu’s Office: “Hamas Is Asking For Unacceptable Changes To Ceasefire Deal”

An Israeli delegation is scheduled to leave for Doha on Sunday for talks on a ceasefire/hostage release deal.

However, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office stated on Motzei Shabbos that “the changes that Hamas is requesting to make to the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel.”

“Following a situational assessment, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed to accept the invitation for proximity talks and continue efforts for the return of our hostages, based on the Qatari proposal that Israel has agreed to.”

Hamas is demanding, among other things, guarantees that the war will not resume after the 60-day ceasefire and that the US-Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) cease its activities in the Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)