Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu’s Office: “Hamas Is Asking For Unacceptable Changes To Ceasefire Deal”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Noam Moskowitz/Knesset spokesperson)

An Israeli delegation is scheduled to leave for Doha on Sunday for talks on a ceasefire/hostage release deal.

However, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office stated on Motzei Shabbos that “the changes that Hamas is requesting to make to the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel.”

“Following a situational assessment, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed to accept the invitation for proximity talks and continue efforts for the return of our hostages, based on the Qatari proposal that Israel has agreed to.”

Hamas is demanding, among other things, guarantees that the war will not resume after the 60-day ceasefire and that the US-Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) cease its activities in the Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Families Publish First Signs Of Life From Hostages Bar Kupershtein, Maxim Herkin

Horrifying: Deaths Of 7 Soldiers Were Caused By Defective Equipment

2 Jewish Youths Planned To Travel To Iran For Training

10 Live Hostages, 18 Bodies In 5 Waves: These Are The Details Of The Impending Deal

MAILBAG: The Cancel Generation – “Kanaim” Are Running Klal Yisroel

Khamenei’s Top Adviser Reemerges Alive After Reports Of Being Killed In An Israeli Strike

SHIFTING ALLIANCES: Benny Gantz Courted as Netanyahu’s Coalition Lifeline if Gaza Deal Drives Far-Right Out

Saudi Arabia Quietly Helped Intercept Iranian Drones During Israel War, Gulf Sources Reveal

Sophisticated Robbery Duo Busted by NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim After Brazen Heist

CAVING TO THE MOB: New York Sen. Gillibrand Apologizes After Condemning Mamdani’s “Global Jihad” References

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network