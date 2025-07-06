Olam HaTorah Under Attack: Bnei Yeshivos To Be Arrested At Roadblocks, City Entrances

In a dramatic and unprecedented move, the IDF announced on Sunday that it will begin implementing a new and severe enforcement plan against Chareidi draft dodgers.
The new plan is taking place in parallel with the issuance of 54,000 conscription orders to bnei yeshivos beginning on Tuesday.
As part of the plan, the IDF will deploy new roadblocks at border crossings, at entrances to Chareidi cities such as Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, and Beit Shemesh, and even on main traffic routes, at checkpoints in Yehudah and Shomron, on the way to Eilat, and at entrances to Chareidi population centers.
In addition to the permanent checkpoints, targeted raids on yeshivos and residential areas will be carried out.
The military police will be bolstered and Border Police companies will be deployed to prepare for expected riots.
The enforcement plan includes a dramatic shortening of the procedures for declaring draft dodgers so that within just two months, anyone who does not report to the conscription office will be declared a draft dodger and will be exposed to enforcement and arrests. The IDF estimates that within a year, the number of those defined as draft dodgers will jump to about 34,000—the vast majority from the Chareidi community.
However, enforcement will be carried out only up to the very limited prison space currently available to the IDF—a total of about 250-300 prison spaces on average. The limited space will not allow for mass arrests of hundreds of draft dodgers.
Shas leader Aryeh Deri and UTJ leader Moshe Gafni have both publicly stated that they will immediately resign from the government as soon as one ben yeshivah is arrested (not at Ben Gurion Airport).
As reported earlier today, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s flight to Washington, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Trump on Monday, was delayed by several hours due to the Chareidi ultimatum to see progress on the conscription issue before the flight.
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
9 Responses
Wow these disgusting anti religious pigs. Why don’t you go draft some arabs with citizenship perhaps? Oh why are they exempt, because you’re two-faced fakers who only complain about yeshiva students. Fine cut off their funds and travel if you must, but to hunt them like nazis? Why does anyone support this Hitler state
Don’t worry GOD will take out the jew haters behind this.
They saw such nissim recently, instead of thanking HASHEM they are fighting him!
All the international community is upon arms against Israel: מדה כנגד מדה they will see unprecedented sanctions against the non-state of Israel from the EU and many others will full arms embargo that will hurt them deeply, so they will have the soldiers but no weapons…
According to some assessments, Iran is still only a few months away from the nuclear bomb – If Israel is shooting the nuclear bomb against the Torah…. ה’ ישמור!
On the other hand; ישיבות should immediately cancel all בין הזמנים
מחאה נמרצת!!!
What has become of this site?
A Hate Filled Site with pure hate against fellow Yidden being taught and normalized in the “Yeshiva” world.
Who gives you the right to speak Lashon Haraha against fellow Yidden?
Eretz Yisroel needs it’s Lomdei Torah AND soldiers.
Would you want to live in a land that has Muslim arabs that hate you in the army? So they are not an option. AND there are plenty of Bochurim and Yungelite that are just in the system but are not learning, why can’t they do something to help Eretz Yisroel? You can be a teacher and it will be considered as army service. You can help out in a hospital and it would be considered Sheraton. This whole hate fest that is being pushed and promoted by the moderators on this site is horrific and anti Semitic, against everything in the Torah.
WHY THE PANIC?????
We as Yidden know, that for all matters related to Eretz Yisrael and asspecialy the kedusha of eretz yisrael, we’re in good hands!!!
The amazing team of eretz hakodesh, (who through their multi million dollar add campaign, gained access to millions of dollars, from the beautiful and special world zionist organization,) will surely come save us once again, just as they saved us from the women of the wall coming to the kosel every rosh chodesh…and from all the previous draft laws…and from all the other things they’ve done so far… (I don’t have to waste my time here, everyone knows how much they do for klal yisrael!!) Just think a minute, where would we be without them today!!??
So rest assured, Eretz Hakodesh, the holy organization, saving the kedusha in eretz yisrael, will surely once again step up to the plate and save us from this terrible decree.
It’s interesting that you find disgust in people ensuring that able bodied males serve in the army, but no disgust at people who (may or may not learning) disregard the draft. The last time I learned פרשת מטות it recorded Moshe Rabeinu’s disgust וַיֹּאמֶר מֹשֶׁה לִבְנֵי גָד וְלִבְנֵי רְאוּבֵן הַאַחֵיכֶם יָבֹאוּ לַמִּלְחָמָה וְאַתֶּם תֵּשְׁבוּ פֹה.
Put all the politics and noise away and please explain how you understand this פסוק in the Torah that we will Lein in 2 weeks?
To Dovid the
קנאי
I like your comment
Thank you
This was facilitated by Roshei Yeshivos: this is a sure case when everyone who stays in arba amos of yeshiva will be safe. Everyone on the way to Eilat or The Alpes will not be.
I agree with David that it looks really bad when people claim to be the real source of the defense of klal yisroel while going to the beach in Tiveria when the fake defenders are dying with blood on their tzitzes . Until the last hostage returns home and the last milumnik is back with his wife we belong in the Yeshiva. Anything else is pure hypocrisy.
Or…
Just be honest and say until the army respects the Hareidi way of life we don’t send any of our boys. It has nothing to do with physical protection. It is all about self preservation of our way of life. Even a boy who never steps foot in the Beis Midrash can’t go to an army that could expose him to trief ideas.