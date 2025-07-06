IDF Strikes Houthi Targets at Yemeni Ports and Power Facility

The IDF carried out a series of airstrikes on targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen. The strikes targeted key locations, including the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Salif, and the Ras Kanatib power plant.

According to the IDF, the operation was conducted by Israeli Air Force fighter jets, with intelligence support from the IDF Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Navy.

“The IDF struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Salif, and the Ras Kanatib Power Plant,” an IDF statement read.

The targeted ports have been used by the Houthis to transfer weapons supplied by Iran, which are then used in attacks against Israel and its allies. The IDF stated that the operation was in response to ongoing aggression, including the launching of UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles toward Israel.

“These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the State of Israel and its allies,” the IDF said.

“The strike was carried out in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, its civilians, and civilian infrastructure, including the launching of UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles toward Israeli territory.”

The IDF emphasized that the Houthis routinely use civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes.

One of the most notable targets was the Galaxy Leader, a commercial ship seized by the Houthis in November 2023. The Houthis had installed a radar system on the vessel to track maritime activity and aid in future attacks.

Also struck was the Ras Kanatib power plant, which was reportedly used to support the Houthi regime’s military infrastructure.

The IDF reiterated that the Houthis act as a proxy of Iran and are deeply involved in its global network of terror activity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)