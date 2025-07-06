Top IDF Generals Flew Combat Missions in Iran Strikes, Israeli Media Reports

Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, the former head of the IDF’s recently dissolved Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate, was among the combat pilots who took part in the Israeli Air Force’s intensive strikes inside Iran last month, according to a report by Walla News.

Kelman, 57, had previously overseen Israel’s strategic planning against the Iranian regime and its nuclear program before the directorate, which focused on Israel’s Iran portfolio, was shuttered earlier this year by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. During last month’s Operation Rising Lion, Kelman is reported to have not only helped plan the offensive but also actively flown missions during the 12-day air campaign.

Joining him was Maj. Gen. Aviad Dagan, 52, the current head of the IDF’s Computer Service Directorate, who also served as a combat pilot during the extensive strikes. Kelman and Dagan are now the highest-ranking officers publicly known to have participated directly in the air assault, Walla said.

The two generals were reportedly accompanied by several other senior officers at the brigadier general rank, who helped lead the coordinated wave of airstrikes aimed at strategic Iranian targets. Throughout the nearly two-week operation, Israel is believed to have maintained consistent control of Iranian airspace, enabling its aircraft to strike high-value infrastructure with precision.

The involvement of such senior Israeli officers underscores the strategic priority placed on the mission and the importance Israel continues to attach to countering Iranian military and nuclear capabilities.

