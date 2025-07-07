Hezbollah Leader Refuses To Disarm Until Israel Withdraws From Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem reiterated Sunday the terror group’s refusal to lay down its weapons before Israel withdraws from all of southern Lebanon and stops its airstrikes. He spoke in a video address, as thousands gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs to mark the Shiite holy day of Ashoura.

Ashoura commemorates the 680 A.D. Battle of Karbala, in which the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein, was killed after he refused to pledge allegiance to the Umayyad caliphate.

In response to those who ask why the group needs its missile arsenal, Kassem said: “How can we confront Israel when it attacks us if we didn’t have them? Who is preventing Israel from entering villages and landing and killing young people, women and children inside their homes unless there is a resistance with certain capabilities capable of minimal defense?”

His comments come ahead of an expected visit by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to Beirut to discuss a proposed plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the rest of southern Lebanon.

Barrack posted Saturday on X that Lebanon is facing “a historic moment to supersede the strained confessionalism of the past and finally fulfill (its) true promise of the hope of ‘One country, one people, one army’” and quoted U.S. President Donald Trump saying, “Let’s make Lebanon Great again.”

(AP & YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)