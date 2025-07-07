Tel Aviv Resident Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran

A 27-year-old resident of Tel Aviv was arrested last month after allegedly carrying out missions on behalf of Iran.

The investigation revealed that for several months, the suspect had been in contact with an Iranian agent and, allegedly, at his direction, filmed the homes of elected officials and military bases and sprayed graffiti.

The suspect received thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for carrying out the missions.

On June 22, 2025, Tel Aviv District Police officers raided the suspect’s home and carried out a search, during which they seized several devices allegedly used to contact the Iranian agent.

A prosecutor’s declaration was filed against the suspect in the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and an indictment will be filed in the coming days.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)