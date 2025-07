Jack Dorsey launches a WhatsApp messaging rival built on Bluetooth

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced a new peer-to-peer messaging app Bitchat that works entirely over Bluetooth.

Chats are encrypted, ephemeral, and stored only on-device — with no accounts, phone numbers, or servers involved.

The app is now live in beta on TestFlight, with future updates set to add WiFi Direct for faster, longer-range communication.