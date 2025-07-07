“Death to America” Gets a Rebrand in Tucker Qatarlson’s Fawning Interview With Iranian President Pezeshkian

Tucker Carlson’s latest bid for relevance took a dark turn Monday as he began releasing clips from a fawning interview with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian—an appearance that gave the regime in Tehran a global platform to whitewash decades of extremism, terrorism, and anti-American hate.

In one clip, Carlson, who increasingly plays the role of a geopolitical lapdog for America’s adversaries, asked Pezeshkian whether Americans should be afraid of Iran, referencing viral chants of “Death to America” by Iranian crowds. Instead of pressing the regime’s leader on the government-orchestrated threats or its ongoing nuclear ambitions, Carlson nodded along as Pezeshkian claimed the chants were misunderstood.

“When they say ‘Death to America,’” Pezeshkian explained through a translator, “they don’t mean death for the people… They mean death to crimes.” Ah yes, of course. He then accused the United States—not Iran—of fueling terrorism in the region and claimed Iranians had never killed Americans. Carlson let the claim stand unchallenged.

In another segment, Pezeshkian dismissed reports that Iran plotted to assassinate Donald Trump, blaming the story on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Carlson again failed to push back.

This interview marks Carlson’s third with an authoritarian leader—following softball conversations with Qatar’s prime minister and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Even Putin mocked Carlson’s approach afterward, saying he was “surprised” by the lack of tough questions and “wanted” the challenge.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)