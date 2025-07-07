Musk’s ‘America Party’ Called a Political Fantasy by Top Data Analyst: “No Base, No Path, No Point” [VIDEO]

Elon Musk’s weekend bombshell announcing the creation of a new “America Party” may have set social media ablaze, but political analysts are already declaring it dead on arrival. Senior CNN data analyst Harry Enten shredded the tech billionaire’s third-party ambitions as electorally delusional and strategically incoherent.

“This entire thing makes very little sense to me,” Enten said bluntly. “It makes about as much sense as selling sand in the desert.”

Enten pointed to the glaring overlap between Musk’s fan base and the Republican Party, arguing that Musk is attempting to build a movement out of voters who already have a political home. “We’re talking about just four percent of voters who like Musk but don’t like the GOP,” he said. “That’s not a base—it’s a statistical rounding error.”

The outlook for the so-called America Party is just as grim down-ballot. When asked about the historical success rate of third-party congressional candidates, Enten didn’t hold back: “Horrible! Awful! Terrible, terrible, terrible!”

Still, there’s one scenario experts aren’t ruling out: Musk spoiling GOP chances in 2026 by siphoning off just enough votes to tilt key races toward Democrats. “He could spoil it for the GOP,” Enten warned. “But he probably can’t win it himself.”

In other words, Musk may not be building a party—he may be handing Democrats a gift.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)