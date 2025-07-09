Netanyahu Posts Video Message After 2nd Meeting With Trump

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video on Wednesday morning summarizing his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening – the leaders’ second meeting in less than 24 hours.

According to a report by the political correspondents accompanying the Prime Minister, Tuesday’s meeting between Trump and Netanyahu was entirely spontaneous. On Monday, at the end of the joint dinner, Trump asked Netanyahu: “How long are you staying here? Until tomorrow? Until the day after?”

Netanyahu replied: “No, I’m here for a few more days.” Trump said, “Oh, great, so let’s meet tomorrow.” Netanyahu replied: “Whenever you want.”

At this point, Trump turned to his Chief of Staff, Suzie Wiles, who was sitting with them at the table, and said: “Suzie, can you take care of this? Schedule it for tomorrow. Suzie is great. She’ll arrange it.” With that, the conversation ended, and the meeting was scheduled.

In his video message, Netanyahu said: “I held another meeting today with President Trump at the White House, and afterward a short meeting with Vice President Pence. We focused on efforts to release our hostages. We are not giving up on this for a moment, and this is made possible by the military pressure exerted by our heroic soldiers.”

“Unfortunately, this effort is taking a painful toll on us, with the fall of the best of our sons. But we are determined to achieve all our goals: the release of all our hostages—the living and the fallen alike—and the elimination of Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities, thereby ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

“We also discussed the implications and possibilities of the great victory we achieved over Iran. There are now opportunities to expand the circle of peace, to expand the Abraham Accords. We are working on this tirelessly.”

“And I also expressed to President Trump your appreciation, the citizens of Israel, for his support for us, for the decisive action he took, and for the joint effort we are making today to bring a great future to the Middle East and a great future to the State of Israel,” the Prime Minister concluded.

