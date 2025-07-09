Toll From Houthi Attack On Greek-Owned Ship Rises To Four

The death toll of the Houthi attack on the Greek-owned Eternity C ship in the Red Sea on Monday night has risen to four.

The 22 crew members, 21 Filipinos and one Russian – were attacked with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades.

The deaths, the first Houthi murders since June 2024, increased the number of people killed in Houthi attacks on sea vessels to eight.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that maritime security firms launched a mission on Wednesday to evacuate the remaining crew.

The Houthis separately attacked the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier Magic Seas on Sunday with drones, missiles, rocket-propelled grenades, and small arms fire, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel. The rebels later said it sank in the Red Sea.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)