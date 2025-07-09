Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran Planned To Rain Ballistic Missiles On Israel: This Is What It Has Left

Illustrative: A missile is on display with a sign on it which reads 'Death to Israel' in Farsi, in front of a mosque in the shape of Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock, at an entrance to Quds, an Iranian town to the west of the capital Tehran, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran planned to shower Israel with thousands of ballistic missiles in the coming years.

Even after Israel destroyed thousands of its missiles and launchers, the Islamic Republic still boasts that it can cause serious damage to Israel and/or the US if it chooses to do so.

“Our armed forces are at the height of their readiness,” said Major General Ebrahim Jabbari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), speaking to the semi-official Mehr News Agency. “The warehouses, underground missile bases, and facilities we have are so enormous that we have yet to demonstrate the majority of our defense capabilities and effective missiles.”

“In case of a war with Israel and the U.S., our facilities will not run out even if we launch missiles at them every day for two years,” he added.

Of course, Iranian officials are not known for telling the truth. According to an investigation by Fox News Digital, on the eve of the attack on Israel in the opening days of the campaign, Iran’s stockpile of ballistic missiles stood at about three thousand, along with a reserve of between five hundred and six hundred launchers. These were considered the Islamic Republic’s main strategic capability to strike Israel.

International experts note that one of the main reasons for the Israeli offensive was Iran’s ambitious plan to produce thousands of new missiles and distribute them to terror proxies such as Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Now, after numerous precise Israeli strikes deep inside Iran, intelligence sources estimate that Iran has only about a thousand active missiles and only about two hundred launchers left. According to the report, this is a dramatic reduction that does not allow for a large-scale attack, and replacing the missile launchers after Israel degraded their production capabilities will be extremely difficult, according to Danny Citrinowicz, Iran expert at the Institute for National Security Studies.

“Israel attacked every place that the Iranians manufacture missiles,” he told Fox News Digital.

Iran may have the capacity to attack Israel with its missiles, but “not in the hundreds.”

However, Can Kasapoglu, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and Middle East military affairs expert, asserts that Iran “is still the largest ballistic missile power in the Middle East.”

He told Fox, “We saw that during the war, as Iran was able to penetrate Israeli airspace—even when Israeli and American interceptors were firing interceptor after interceptor to stop a single ballistic missile.”

Kasapoglu also noted that Iran still maintains a deeper stockpile of missiles than Israel, even with U.S. assistance, and has interceptors.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



