Trump Told Putin He’d Bomb Moscow, Warned Xi He’d Bomb Beijing

In a series of behind-closed-doors fundraisers recorded in 2024 and obtained exclusively by CNN, President Donald Trump is heard describing aggressive foreign policy threats, hardline domestic crackdowns, and eyebrow-raising fundraising tactics — offering a glimpse into the unfiltered rhetoric he reserved for high-dollar donors.

According to the audio, Trump told one private gathering that he had warned Russian President Vladimir Putin he would “bomb Moscow” if Russia invaded Ukraine.

“With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the [expletive] out of Moscow,’” Trump said. “And then he goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10%.”

In the same breath, Trump claimed he gave a similar warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping over a potential invasion of Taiwan: bomb Beijing. Xi, Trump recounted, “he thought I was crazy” — but added, “we never had a problem.”

The remarks, which have not previously been aired, were recorded during intimate donor events in New York and Florida in early and mid-2024. They were obtained by Washington Post reporters Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf, who cite them in their upcoming book, 2024.

The recordings show a version of Trump more candid and aggressive than in public — especially as he pitched himself as the only candidate who could prevent further wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“If I were president, you wouldn’t have Ukraine, you wouldn’t have Gaza,” Trump said, before shifting into a tirade against Putin’s unwillingness to make peace.

Trump’s unfiltered commentary extended well beyond foreign policy.

At one event, Trump vowed to deport student protesters, specifically targeting pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses.

“Any student that protests — I would throw them out of the country,” he said. “Those people made a big mistake. Throw them out, and I think that will stop it.”

He also claimed that his administration had begun efforts to revoke visas and crack down on foreign students involved in activism — igniting legal battles with federal courts over the constitutionality of such policies.

At another event, Trump urged donors to open their wallets more generously, arguing that Republicans were at a systemic disadvantage.

“The unions give big money, the civil service stuff gives big money, and they have the advantage of welfare,” he said. “The welfare people will always vote for Democrats.”

He called on Jewish donors in particular to mobilize: “You’ve got to get them to start voting Republican.”

Trump also bragged about his success in persuading ultra-wealthy donors to dramatically increase their contributions. In one instance, he said a donor offered $1 million for a lunch with Trump — and walked away pledging $25 million.

“You have to have the courage to ask,” Trump said. “You have to get them into the mindset.”

