Israel Concerned About Further Boycott: British Medical Association Cuts Ties With Israeli Counterpart

The British Medical Association (BMA) officially voted to suspend its ties with the Israel Medical Association (IMA) at its annual conference last month, claiming that it “did not condemn attacks on the health system in Gaza.”

The decision was approved by a majority of over 80% and became the official policy of the association, although it has not yet been decided how it will be implemented in practice.

The Israel Medical Association is working diplomatically in an effort to influence the implementation of the decision. IMA chairman Prof. Tzion Hagai told Ynet, “This is a declarative step that could encourage other countries to adopt similar measures. We’re trying to prevent that first domino from falling.”

Hagai noted that since October 7, there have been instances where Israeli doctors were disinvited from conferences where they were scheduled to speak. “We’re working behind the scenes, talking to organizers and explaining why a boycott of Israel is the wrong path.”

Prof. Hagai, who also serves on the World Medical Association council, said that during an international meeting in April 2024, the UK delegation attempted to pass a resolution accusing Israel of war crimes. “We ultimately reached an understanding and avoided a formal condemnation, but this latest vote marks an unprecedented escalation.”

He added that the IMA plans to send representatives to the UK to meet with the BMA leadership in hopes of changing the decision. “We’ve asked to come. We want to present our side before irreversible decisions are made. We’ll show our compliance with international law and our commitment to treating even Gaza terrorists who were brought into Israeli hospitals after October 7.”

“We act in accordance with international law. There is no justification for cutting ties with us.”

