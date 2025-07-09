HY”D: IDF Soldier Avraham Azoulai Killed and Nearly Abducted in Khan Younis Ambush

Avraham Azoulai, a young pioneer and newlywed from Shaked Farm in the hills of Yitzhar, was killed while operating engineering machinery during an IDF operation in the southern Gaza Strip, the Shomron Regional Council announced Wednesday. He was 31 years old and had been married for just three months.

Azoulai is the third Yitzhar resident to fall in the ongoing war. He was one of dozens of civilian volunteers from Shomron who joined IDF operations in Gaza by operating heavy construction and engineering equipment alongside military forces.

According to an initial IDF probe, the incident occurred in Khan Younis when several Hamas terrorists emerged from a tunnel and launched a surprise attack on IDF troops engaged in engineering work. During the ambush, the terrorists attempted to abduct Azoulai, who was operating an excavator. Azoulai resisted the attackers and was fatally shot. Israeli forces in the area responded quickly, firing on the terrorists, hitting several, and preventing the abduction.

The IDF has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan issued an emotional statement mourning Azoulai’s loss. “Avraham was a hero, a true pioneer, one of the builders of the hilltops and farms. He gave his life for the people and the land while doing what he loved — building Eretz Yisrael.”

Dagan pledged full support for Azoulai’s widow. “The Samaria Regional Council family will stand by Rus and provide her with everything she needs.”

Golan Avgi, chairman of the Yitzhar Local Council, also praised Azoulai’s character and commitment. “Avraham established a Jewish labor business and was beloved by all. He joined his friends in the reserves to serve in Gaza, not as a soldier, but as a builder in uniform.”

Azoulai is the 31st resident of the Shomron region to die in the war. He follows Sergeant Yehonatan Luber and Sergeant Shneur Zalman Cohen, also of Yitzhar, who were killed in earlier stages of the conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)