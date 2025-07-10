Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Soldier Injured In Stabbing Attack Near Jenin, Terrorist Eliminated

IDF forces in Jenin. IDF spokesperson

A stabbing attack occurred overnight Wednesday in the Jenin area when a terrorist stabbed a soldier who entered with a large force for a military operation.

“During an operational activity of an IDF force in the village of Rummanah in the Menashe Brigade, a terrorist stabbed an IDF soldier and moderately wounded him,” the IDF spokesperson stated on Wednesday morning.

“The terrorist was neutralized by the forces. The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and his family was informed.”

“Security forces will continue to work to thwart terrorism in Yehudah and Shomron and bring the terrorists to justice in order to maintain the security of the residents of the sector and the citizens of the State of Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Socialist Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race as Incumbent Eric Adams Plunges to Fourth in New Poll

NEIS IN MONSEY: Child Struck by Truck on Dykstras Way East Miraculously Suffers Only Minor Injuries

El Al Announces Major U.S. Expansion as International Airlines Begin Returning to Israel

MAILBAG: Stretching Tuition Payments Over 50 Years Sounds Nice—Until Reality Kicks In

80 Years Later, Global Jewish Population Still Trails Pre-Holocaust Levels, Study Finds

HY”D: IDF Soldier Avraham Azoulai Killed and Nearly Abducted in Khan Younis Ambush

Arab Brutally Attacked Resident Of Kfar Chabad

U.S. Sanctions Infamously Antisemitic U.N. Official Francesca Albanese Over Anti-Israel Advocacy

Iran Planned To Rain Ballistic Missiles On Israel: This Is What It Has Left

Attorney-General: “I Welcome Sanctions Against Bnei Yeshivos”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network