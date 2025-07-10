IDF Soldier Injured In Stabbing Attack Near Jenin, Terrorist Eliminated

A stabbing attack occurred overnight Wednesday in the Jenin area when a terrorist stabbed a soldier who entered with a large force for a military operation.

“During an operational activity of an IDF force in the village of Rummanah in the Menashe Brigade, a terrorist stabbed an IDF soldier and moderately wounded him,” the IDF spokesperson stated on Wednesday morning.

“The terrorist was neutralized by the forces. The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and his family was informed.”

“Security forces will continue to work to thwart terrorism in Yehudah and Shomron and bring the terrorists to justice in order to maintain the security of the residents of the sector and the citizens of the State of Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)