Ten Iranian Jews Remain Imprisoned Weeks After War With Israel

Iranian authorities are still holding 10 Jews in prison who were arrested after the war with Israel last month.

At least 35 Jews, residents of Tehran and Shiraz, were arrested for questioning about their ties with relatives in Israel following the end of the war. Although 25 were subsequently released, 10 of them remain in prison. Extensive international and local efforts are being made to free them.

In a conversation with sources in the Iranian community in the United States, B’Chadrei Chareidim was told, “The detainees are held in harsh conditions, completely cut off from their families. We appeal to Am Yisrael—daven for them. Recite Tehillim. Mention them in your tefillos. Only through the zehcus of Rachamei Shamayim will they be able to return to their homes.”

In the days after the war, sources familiar with the situation said Jews were fearful and had disappeared from public spaces. They were avoiding going to work and even rarely left their homes.

The wave of arrests stands in complete contrast to the image that Iran has tried to cultivate for years, according to which it grants equal rights and security to its Jewish citizens. According to sources within the community, in recent weeks there has been “unprecedented pressure,” and the fear of surveillance, investigations, and arrests has become a daily reality.

Israel’s Kan News reported that Iran also arrested members of other minorities, including Azeris, Kurds, and members of the Baha’i faith—all on suspicion of collaboration with Israel.

However, in recent days, Jewish life in Iran is slowly returning to normal. On Monday, the Chief Rabbi of Tehran, Rav Yehudah Gerami, served as the mohel at a bris in Tehran.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)