Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Senior Israeli Official Reveals: Iran Did Not Remove Enriched Uranium From Nuclear Sites

In this February 3, 2007, file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

A senior Israeli official has revealed that, according to intelligence information, the enriched uranium in the Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan was not removed before the US strikes last month, Reuters reported on Thursday.

He added that intelligence information also shows that the uranium has not been moved since the end of the war.

“It’s possible to reach the enriched uranium in Isfahan, but moving it from its place would be a difficult task,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Socialist Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race as Incumbent Eric Adams Plunges to Fourth in New Poll

NEIS IN MONSEY: Child Struck by Truck on Dykstras Way East Miraculously Suffers Only Minor Injuries

El Al Announces Major U.S. Expansion as International Airlines Begin Returning to Israel

MAILBAG: Stretching Tuition Payments Over 50 Years Sounds Nice—Until Reality Kicks In

80 Years Later, Global Jewish Population Still Trails Pre-Holocaust Levels, Study Finds

HY”D: IDF Soldier Avraham Azoulai Killed and Nearly Abducted in Khan Younis Ambush

Arab Brutally Attacked Resident Of Kfar Chabad

U.S. Sanctions Infamously Antisemitic U.N. Official Francesca Albanese Over Anti-Israel Advocacy

Iran Planned To Rain Ballistic Missiles On Israel: This Is What It Has Left

Attorney-General: “I Welcome Sanctions Against Bnei Yeshivos”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network