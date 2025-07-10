Senior Israeli Official Reveals: Iran Did Not Remove Enriched Uranium From Nuclear Sites

A senior Israeli official has revealed that, according to intelligence information, the enriched uranium in the Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan was not removed before the US strikes last month, Reuters reported on Thursday.

He added that intelligence information also shows that the uranium has not been moved since the end of the war.

“It’s possible to reach the enriched uranium in Isfahan, but moving it from its place would be a difficult task,” he said.

