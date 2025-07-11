Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF, Shin Bet Announce Death of Islamic Jihad Shejaiya Commander in Gaza Strike


The IDF and Shin Bet announced Friday that they have killed the commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Shejaiya sector in a recent airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The slain terrorist, identified as Fadl Abu al-Ata, had risen from deputy commander to head of Islamic Jihad’s regional unit during the October 7 assault on southern Israel. According to Israeli authorities, Abu al-Ata “was one of the key coordinators between terror organizations in the Shejaiya sector” and orchestrated “numerous terror attacks against IDF troops.” He is also accused of infiltrating into Israeli territory alongside other militants at the outset of the war last year.

In a separate operation, the IDF reported that they eliminated Hamed Kamel Abd al-Aziz Iyad, an explosives expert in Islamic Jihad’s Turukman Battalion. Israeli officials said Iyad “was responsible for planning and executing terrorist and explosive attacks against IDF forces.”

The strikes form part of ongoing Israeli efforts to target senior Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza. Both Abu al-Ata and Iyad were considered high-value targets due to their roles in coordinating cross-border incursions and attacks on Israeli soldiers.

The IDF said it will continue its campaign “against those who threaten Israeli civilians and soldiers” and emphasized the precision nature of the strikes to minimize civilian harm.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Intel: Iran’s Enriched Uranium Stockpile Partially Survived U.S. Strikes

Jewish Democrats in Congress Sound Alarm Over Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Primary Win

Oct. 7 Lesson: Mandatory Arabic & Islamic Studies For All Intelligence Soldiers

WATCH: Netanyahu Concludes “Historic Visit” to Washington, Addresses Hostage Deal, Gaza War Goals, and Iran Threat

Why Is HaRav Landau Against A Million-Man March Against Chareidi Conscription?

HY”D: 22-Year-Old Shalev Zevuloni of Kiryat Arba ID’d as Victim in Gush Etzion Terror Attack

“No More for Nuclear-Armed Israel”: Antisemite Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Pentagon Slash $500M in Aid to Israel

CLARIFYING THE CHOLENT PSAK: Context Matters, Not All Weekday Cholent is Assur, Rav Zilberstein Says

TERROR: Israeli Murdered In Stabbing-Shooting Attack At Gush Etzion Supermarket

Socialist Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race as Incumbent Eric Adams Plunges to Fourth in New Poll

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network