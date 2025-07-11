Former Hamas Hostage Romi Gonen Leaves Hospital After Six Months of Rehab

Former Hamas captive Romi Gonen was released from Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer on Thursday after nearly six months of intensive rehabilitation and two surgeries to treat wounds she sustained during the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in southern Israel.

Gonen, 26, was among the hostages released by Hamas on January 19 under the hostages-for-ceasefire agreement. She arrived at Sheba Medical Center shortly thereafter, having been airlifted from the IDF reception point at the Gaza border alongside fellow former captives Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher.

During her hospitalization, Gonen underwent two operations — one to address shrapnel damage to her right arm and another on her lower back, where she suffered a gunshot wound at the Nova music festival. Medical staff have scheduled a third surgery later this month to complete her arm reconstruction.

In a post on her Instagram account, Gonen reflected on her journey: “On 7.10, I was brutally kidnapped into the Gaza Strip. Today, on 10.7, I’m being discharged after a very difficult period — enduring pain, surgeries, and countless setbacks. I take this step with mixed emotions of sadness and joy, knowing that 50 of our loved ones remain in captivity.”

She credited the outpouring of support she received throughout her recovery: “The people of Israel were with me every moment — from friends in rehabilitation classes to the meals that kept me going. Thank you; your support has been everything.”

“While we experience life’s highs and lows, time in those tunnels stands still. I pray for the day we can be a united and whole people again,” she added.

Sheba Medical Center’s rehabilitation team provided Gonen with physical and occupational therapy designed for victims of severe trauma. Hospital spokesman Dr. Yael Abrams said Gonen had shown “remarkable resilience” and praised her “courage and determination” throughout treatment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)