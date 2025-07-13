Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Supreme Court OKs Compromise Between Gov’t & AG On Appointment of New Shin Bet Chief

Maj.-Gen. David Zini and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Tzeelim training base on May 8, 2025. (GPO)

The Supreme Court on Sunday approved a compromise reached between the government and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on the appointment of the next Shin Bet chief.

According to the agreement, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will notify the chairman of the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee of the identity of the candidate [Maj. Gen. (res.) David Zini] he intends to propose for the position within 60 days.

In addition, it was decided that the term of the current acting Shin Bet chief, “S,” will be extended until the new candidate enters the position.

The Shin Bet chief who is appointed will not be involved in any way in the cases known as “QatarGate” and “Bild” until a conflict of interest arrangement is formulated by the Attorney General.

Baharav-Miara had issued a ruling claiming that it is “illegal” for Netanyahu to be involved in the appointment of the next Shin Bet chief. However, a majority of a panel of Supreme Court judges disagreed with Baharav-Miara’s ruling and urged a compromise in order to avoid a judicial decision on the issue.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

British Islamic Sheikh Claims “Messianic and Apocalyptic” Lubavitcher Rebbe Inspired Plot for “Super Jewish State”

NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani’s Father Is An Anti-Israel Group Member Who Defends Terrorist Suicide Bombers

REVEALED: Israeli F-15 Malfunctioned During Bombing Raid Deep Inside Iran, Avoided Emergency Landing

WATCH: Tucker Carlson Calls To Strip U.S. Citizenship from Americans Serving in IDF

Report: Putin Urges Iran To Sign “Zero Enrichment” Nuclear Deal With U.S.

WSJ: Trump Is Not Opposed To Another Israeli Attack On Iran

Report: Hostage Deal Negotiations Are At A Standstill

Appeals Court Blows Up 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s Plea Deal

TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: Reb Yitzchok Tzvi Klein, A”H, Niftar After Devastating Elevator Accident

“STAY AND FIGHT”: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Urges Jews Not To Flee New York City Over Zohran Mamdani

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network