A video of Rabbi Eli Stefansky addressing public questions about the $8 million Aron Kodesh built for Ateres Shlomo—under the leadership of Harav Sholom Ber Sorotzkin shlit”a—is rapidly going viral. In it, Rabbi Stefansky lays out the financial and spiritual rationale, and how the investment spurred unprecedented donations in support of Torah.

