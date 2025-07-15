IDF Strikes Deep Inside Lebanon, Thwarting Hezbollah’s Rehabilitation Of Elite Unit

Israel Air Force aircraft, guided by military intelligence and Northern Command officials, carried out numerous strikes against Hezbollah terror targets in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon on Tuesday morning.

The targets included Radwan Force military camps, where Hezbollah terrorists and warehouses used for storing weapons were identified.

“The military camps are used by Hezbollah to conduct training and exercises for terrorists for the planning and execution of terror operations against IDF forces and the State of Israel,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“Radwan Force terrorists carried out gunfire drills and training exercises using various types of weapons at the military camps.”

“Hezbollah’s Radwan Force is the unit that planned and advanced the Conquer the Galil plan for years. The unit’s commanders were eliminated in September 2024 in Beirut and southern Lebanon during Operation Northern Arrows, and since then, the unit has been working to restore its capabilities. IDF forces have been acting against the unit over the past two years, preventing it from recovering and rebuilding its strength.”

“The storage of weapons and the activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization at these sites constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and pose a future threat to the State of Israel.”

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz commented on the strikes: “The IDF strikes currently underway in Lebanon are a clear message to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which is plotting to rebuild its capabilities to invade Israel via the Radwan Force—and also to the Lebanese government, which is responsible for upholding the agreement.

“We will strike every terrorist and thwart every threat to the residents of the north and to the State of Israel—and we will respond with maximum force to any attempt to recover.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)