TERROR IN SWITZERLAND: Arab Tries To Stab Yeshiva Bochurim While Shouting About Palestine

An Arab armed with a knife approached a group of yeshiva bochurim on Shabbos afternoon in Lucerne, Switzerland, and began attacking one of the bochurim.

B’chasdei Hashem, with the intervention of the other bochurim and local passersby, the Arab fled the scene before he harmed anyone.

Police forces were called to the area and collected all security camera footage.

One of the bochurim told Kikar H’Shabbat the details of the incident. The bochurim went for a walk before Shalosh Seudos. Upon arriving at the train station area, they were attacked by an Arab man, armed with a knife, who, while shouting ‘Pro-Palestine’ and other remarks, began stabbing one of the students in the stomach. The bochurim yelled for help and within seconds a crowd gathered at the scene. The Arab ran away before the arrival of police forces who were called to the scene.

The police officers began collecting testimonies from the bochurim, but since it was Shabbos, the bochurim refused to sign any documents or travel to the local police station to file a complaint.

The bochurim offered to come to the police station on Motzei Shabbos or Sunday, but the police told them that the complaints department is closed at night and on Sundays, which means that the bochurim can’t file a complaint until Monday, allowing the assailant ample time to flee the area.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)