In A First, IDF To Embark On A Ground Operation In The Deir Al-Balah Area Of Gaza

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee on Sunday issued an evacuation notice to the residents of the southwestern area of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

This is the first time that the IDF is planning to carry out a ground operation in the Deir al-Balah area, previously avoiding combat in the area due to fear for the safety of hostages thought to be held there. During the last hostage release deal, some of the hostages were released from the Deir al-Balah area and the fact that no ground operation had taken place there could be seen in the footage, with buildings standing intact.

The IDF’s announcement comes against the backdrop of the crisis in the negotiations for a hostage release deal. The political echelon is seeking to exert further pressure on Hamas via military operations.

“The IDF continues to operate with great force to destroy the enemy and terrorist infrastructure in the area and is expanding its operations to an area where it has not previously operated,” Adraee stated. “For your safety, evacuate immediately south towards Al-Mawasi.”

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum, which represents some hostages’ families, issued a statement in response: “The hostages’ families are anxious and shaken by the publications that the IDF intends to operate in areas in the central Gaza Strip where it has not yet operated. Can anyone promise us that this decision will not come at the cost of the loss of our loved ones? We expect the prime minister, the defense minister, and senior IDF officials to urgently explain to Israeli citizens and the families what the combat plan is and how exactly it protects the hostages who are still in Gaza.”

“Unfortunately, despite all the spin and false promises, many families have already learned firsthand the meaning of expanding the fighting in the shadow of negotiations and the lack of a clear war plan. One can only recall with horror the murder of the six hostages last August.”

“For the hostages, this is not a ‘bargaining chip’ in negotiations but a tangible and immediate danger to their fate. Enough!”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)