In Unprecedented Appeal, Ben-Gvir Demands That A-G Be Forced To Adhere To Her Own Guidelines

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday sent a letter to Justice Minister Yariv Levin in which he demands that Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara be forced to adhere to the guidelines that she herself set and bear the cost of her personal defense in the Supreme Court’s discussions regarding her dismissal by the government.

In the past, Baharav-Miara instructed ministers, including Ben-Gvir, to hire their own representation concerning petitions against their continued tenure. However, now that she herself is in that position, she has not hired her own representation but is using the resources of the State Attorney’s Office to defend herself.

Ben Gvir stated in the letter, “It is astonishing to see how someone who sets guidelines for the government blatantly deviates from them when it concerns herself. The Attorney General not only thwarts the government’s policy since the day she took office but also uses public funds and employees to fight against the Israeli government in a petition dealing with her dismissal. The public should not pay for her defense, nor should the employees who report to her.”

Ben Gvir noted that according to Baharav-Miara’s own directive, elected officials cannot be represented by the state regarding petitions against their continued tenure. But now, contrary to the rules she set, she is using the petitions department in the State Attorney’s Office to defend herself, in a clear conflict of interest and at the expense of the taxpayer.

“The list of reasons for which the government is obligated to dismiss her is longer than the sea. And now, there is also a brimming bucket of hypocrisy, double standards, and contempt for elected officials and the public as a whole,” Ben-Gvir concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)