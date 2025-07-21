Report: Israel Carried Out Strikes Near Sweida, Provided Aid To Druze

Israeli planes and drones carried out a series of airstrikes in the rural area of western Sweida, in southern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported overnight Sunday.

It was also reported that “Israeli helicopters flew over Sweida and provided assistance to residents, against the backdrop of reports that security forces withdrew from the area.”

The IDF confirmed that Israel delivered aid and medical equipment to the Druze city of Sweida overnight Sunday. According to the report, aid was delivered in coordination with the US, which coordinated with the Syrian regime. The aid was delivered to Sweida’s only hospital, which was attacked by the Bedouins, who brutally executed the entire medical staff and severely damaged the building.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire announced over the weekend appears to be holding, with no reports of further clashes. The Saudi Al-Hadath television channel reported that women and children taken captive in clashes in Sweida will soon be released. The channel quoted a security commander named Ahmed al-Dalti, who announced that “the release of families held by the factions in Sweida will take place in the coming hours.” He added that “their safe return will be ensured as part of the state’s commitment to protect all its citizens and preserve the unity of the national fabric.”

The Observatory reported on Sunday that the number of fatalities in the clashes over the past week has risen to at least 1,120, most of them Druze residents of Sweida who were killed during the fighting.

For the time being, Syrian army forces have been deployed at the eastern entrance to the city in order to prevent Bedouin tribal fighters from approaching the area. According to reports, calm has been maintained in the area in recent hours, while a humanitarian aid convoy of the Red Cross made its way to the city.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)