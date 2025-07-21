In First, IDF Attacks Houthi Targets In Yemen Via Drones

The Israeli Air Force launched an attack on the Hodeidah port in Yemen on Monday at about noon. In a first, the attack was carried out by drones instead of fighter jets.

The strikes targeted areas of the port that the Houthis were attempting to rebuild after they were struck in previous Israeli attacks.

The attack came after continued missile launches by the Houthis at Israel in past weeks, with the latest missile launched on Friday night. Since the IDF last attacked Yemen on July 7, the Houthis have launched about 10 ballistic missiles and drones at Israel. B’Chasdei Hashem, they were all intercepted by Israel’s air defense forces and did not cause any damage or injuries.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed the reports, stating that “the IDF is currently attacking terror targets of the Houthi terror regime in the port of Hodeidah and is forcefully enforcing any attempt to rebuild the terror infrastructure that was attacked in the past.”

“As I have clarified, the law of Yemen is the same as the law of Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for firing missiles at the State of Israel. We will continue to act at any time and in any place to protect the State of Israel.”

Shortly after the strikes were reported, the IDF also issued a statement confirming the attack.

“The IDF struck and dismantled military infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the Hodeidah port,” the statement said. “Among the military infrastructure struck were engineering vehicles used to reestablish the port’s infrastructure, fuel containers, naval vessels used for military activities against the State of Israel and vessels in the maritime zone adjacent to the port, and additional terror infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime.

“The port has been used, among other things, to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are then used by the Houthi terrorist regime to carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel and its allies.”

“The IDF has identified the continuous efforts and actions of the Houthi terrorist regime to reestablish terrorist infrastructure at the port, and as such, the components used to advance these efforts were struck.”

“The Houthi terrorist regime exploits the maritime zone for the use of force and to carry out terrorist attacks against passing vessels and global maritime trade. The targets struck demonstrate how the Houthi terrorist regime utilizes civilian infrastructure for military and terrorist purposes.”

“The IDF will operate decisively against the repeated attacks of the Houthi terrorist regime against Israeli civilians and remains determined to continue operating against any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, wherever it is required.”

