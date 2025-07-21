Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY”D: 19-Year-Old IDF Soldier Amit Cohen Killed by Accidental Blast in Southern Gaza


An Israeli soldier was killed Monday during combat operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the IDF announced.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Amit Cohen, 19, of Holon, who served in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion.

According to a preliminary IDF investigation, Cohen was killed when Israeli munitions detonated inside a building during an operation. The blast also seriously injured an officer from the same battalion.

The IDF said the incident remains under investigation as military officials work to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

